Officials urge people not to drink and drive over Super Bowl weekend

The Tennessee Department of Highway Safety is asking people not to drink and drive this Super Bowl weekend.

Tennessee Highway Patrol, Metro police and other law enforcement came together on Friday to make a plea for people not to drink and drive this weekend.

The family of 13-year-old Clifton Braunwalder was also there. He was hit and killed by an impaired driver on Interstate 24 in 2014.

His sister, Luanne Braunwalder, shared memories of her brother that day as she stood with him, helping him change his mother’s tire moments before he was hit and killed.

“I see Clifton’s friends and it makes me wonder how tall he would be. I turned 14 last March. I am older than my older brother. This upcoming year, I’ll be learning to drive. I wish my brother was her to teach me,” Luanne said.

THP troopers consoled the girl after she gave a tearful speech about her brother. They urged people to use ride-share and to plan their day ahead if they plan to drink.

