Horse killed in crash involving buggy

A horse was killed after an Amish buggy pulled out in front of a commercial vehicle on U.S. 43 north of Lawrenceburg.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said female operator of the buggy was transported by ambulance to Maury Regional Medical Center. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Troopers were still on the scene completing the investigation on Friday afternoon.

The horse died at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.