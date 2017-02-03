Procession escorts remains of Shadow McClaine to airport, burial next week

Shadow McClaine had been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

The Clarksville community gave a final salute to Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine Friday.

After five months and two arrests, McClaine's remains were finally discovered in Cedar Hill last week. A procession left the McReynolds, Nave and Larson Funeral Home Friday morning as the remains were escorted to the airport.

"Father God, I thank you for our brothers and our sisters and the mission that we do," said a Patriot Guard rider as other riders held hands in a circle around him.

"Scott, I'm Jesse," said McClaine's father Jesse Willis, walking through the Patriot Guard riders and shaking hands. "It's good to meet you, brother. Good to meet you guys. Thank you so much."

"I'm sorry for your loss," replied a rider. "I appreciate her service."

Since McClaine went missing five months ago, Willis has been in Clarksville working alongside Shawn Calvo of National Vet Search and Rescue.

Last week, McClaine's remains were found in a wooded area off Interstate 24's Exit 19.

"It's very hard knowing, where she was found, Jesse and I had been down searching in that area," Calvo said. "I know it was Shadow and God not wanting us to see her the way she was but instead remember the beautiful, amazing woman she was."

"Shadow is bringing this community together now, and everyone will remember Shadow McClaine," said Willis, watching each Patriot Guard member salute his daughter's casket.

The Patriot Guard created a procession to ride along as McClaine's remains were driven to the Nashville airport to be flown to California for the burial.

"It's closure finally," Willis said. "I'm taking my little girl home."

McClaine's funeral will be held Feb. 11 in Yuba City, CA.

McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of Fort Campbell, have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder in the case.

