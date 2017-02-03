Vandenburg, Batey ask for new trials - WSMV Channel 4

Vandenburg, Batey ask for new trials

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Vandenburg (L) and Cory Batey were again convicted of rape charges in their retrials. (WSMV) Brandon Vandenburg (L) and Cory Batey were again convicted of rape charges in their retrials. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two men convicted of raping an unconscious woman in a Vanderbilt dorm room want new trials.

Brandon Vandenburg was sentenced to 17 years behind bars. He is asking to be acquitted.

The motion claims there isn’t enough evidence. It also cites more than 30 other reasons, including the court not excusing jurors who knew about the previous trial and conviction of the case. It also cites that the court allowed the woman who was raped to be referred to as “the victim.”

Cory Batey is also asking for a new trial. His lawyers claim double jeopardy, saying even though the case was declared a mistrial, Batey was still convicted of the same crime twice.

Batey’s lawyers also say the evidence was insufficient.

