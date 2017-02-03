Vandenburg, Batey ask for new trials

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg (L) and Cory Batey were again convicted of rape charges in their retrials. (WSMV)

Two men convicted of raping an unconscious woman in a Vanderbilt dorm room want new trials.

Brandon Vandenburg was sentenced to 17 years behind bars. He is asking to be acquitted.

The motion claims there isn’t enough evidence. It also cites more than 30 other reasons, including the court not excusing jurors who knew about the previous trial and conviction of the case. It also cites that the court allowed the woman who was raped to be referred to as “the victim.”

Cory Batey is also asking for a new trial. His lawyers claim double jeopardy, saying even though the case was declared a mistrial, Batey was still convicted of the same crime twice.

Batey’s lawyers also say the evidence was insufficient.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.