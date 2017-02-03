NES drops lawsuit over One Touch Make Ready

Nashville Electric Service has reached an agreement with Google Fiber over the One Touch Make Ready ordinance, the utility announced Friday.

NES has dismissed its lawsuit filed last October related to the ordinance, which was backed by Google Fiber.

“Today, Google Fiber assured NES it will pay any potential damages that result from NES abiding by the ordinance in relation to the deployment of Google Fiber,” NES President and CEO Decosta Jenkins said in a release. “This is a win for NES, Google Fiber and Nashville residents who are looking forward to having access to Google Fiber.”

The One Touch Make Ready ordinance allows companies like Google Fiber to move existing utility lines as they install their new fiber network.

