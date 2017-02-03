2 men sentenced to life in murder of TSU student

Two men have been found guilty in the shooting death of a Tennessee State University student in 2015.

A jury reached guilty verdicts against William Lawrence and Tyjuan Wallace in the killing of Eric Jackson, Jr.

The shooting happened during an attempted robbery near Hadley Park. Jackson was shot in the head as he tried to drive away.

Lawrence and Wallace were sentenced to life in prison.

