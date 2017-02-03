South Nashville home destroyed in fire - WSMV Channel 4

South Nashville home destroyed in fire

The houses on either side also caught fire. (WSMV) The houses on either side also caught fire. (WSMV)
A man rescued his roommate from a house fire in south Nashville on Friday afternoon.

The fire happened on Cobble Street.

One of the men had just moved in a few days ago. He went to the store and came back to find his house on fire.

The man rushed in to get his roommate.

The house on either side also caught fire. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

The house is a total loss.

