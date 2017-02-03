SLIDESHOW: Meet Tennessee's Puppy Bowl contestants

Gilda is one of the many puppies who will be playing in the Puppy Bowl.

Some of Tennessee's most adorable puppies will be participating in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIII.

Several puppies will be playing in the game on Sunday, including a three-legged dog named Lucky from Operation Education Animal Rescue.

Animal Planet worked with 34 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 22 states to fill the rosters for the game.

Click here to see the full roster of adoptable puppies.

Puppy Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. CT on Animal Planet.

