Metro General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland resigns as presiding judge

A formal complaint has been filed against Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland and attorney Bryan Lewis.

A formal complaint has been filed against Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland and attorney Bryan Lewis.

A well-known Nashville judge and attorney were interviewed in connection with the suicide of a young woman who had recently returned from an out-of-state trip with them last year.

A well-known Nashville judge and attorney were interviewed in connection with the suicide of a young woman who had recently returned from an out-of-state trip with them last year.

A Davidson County Sheriff’s Department investigation into a former deputy and inmate in Judge Casey Moreland’s court is raising questions about how much the judge knew about their relationship.

A Davidson County Sheriff’s Department investigation into a former deputy and inmate in Judge Casey Moreland’s court is raising questions about how much the judge knew about their relationship.

Metro General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland has resigned his position as presiding judge.

Moreland will remain a judge, but is stepping aside from other administrative functions, such as setting dockets and budgets for the general sessions judges.

Friday morning, Judge Gale Robinson was elected to fill the position of presiding judge for the remainder of Moreland’s one-year term. Robinson said Moreland resigned as presiding judge for medical reasons.

The announcement comes after three days of Channel 4 I-Team stories about Moreland, including allegations that surfaced during a police investigation into a woman’s suicide in 2016. The woman had recently returned from a trip that included Moreland and attorney Bryan Lewis.

Metro police interviewed several witnesses who said the woman who committed suicide had threatened to expose what she said she knew about Moreland and Lewis.

Moreland and Lewis have declined to comment.

The I-Team also discovered that Moreland appears to have acted on behalf of another woman on the trip to dismiss her tickets and fines. The woman shared text messages she says came from Moreland that are graphic.

The newest developments air tonight on Channel 4 News at 6:00 as the I-Team's investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.