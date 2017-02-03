Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.

Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.

Metro police officer dies while trying to save woman in Cumberland River

Metro police officer dies while trying to save woman in Cumberland River

Child remembers getting to shop with fallen officer

Xavier Maffei was paired with Officer Eric Mumaw to "Shop With a Cop." (WSMV)

A Christmas tradition turned into a lifelong lesson for an 11-year-old boy last holiday season.

Xavier Maffei was paired with Officer Eric Mumaw to "Shop With a Cop."

Mumaw was with the Metro Nashville Police Department for 18 years. He died suddenly when trying to save a woman from the Cumberland River on Thursday.

Maffei says he was lucky to meet quite a friend that day.

"I got a helicopter, a toy basketball goal, I got two helicopters for me and my brother," Xavier said.

He still plays with this same helicopter today.

Xavier said he had a good time getting to hang out with Mumaw and they were talking, joking and having fun.

"He was a good man. I wish he was my father and stuff," he said. "Because he inspired me to grow up and stuff and be a better man."

Xavier will hold those lessons dear to his heart as he grieves the loss of Mumaw, a beloved police officer who was also a staple to the Madison community.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.