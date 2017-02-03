Mee McCormick's Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup

Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup

½ of onion diced

1 large clove of garlic minced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

½ cup of raw cashews soaked for a few hours)

½ cup of water

4 ¼ cups of tomato sauce

½ head of chopped cauliflower

¼ cup of fresh basil

2 heaping tablespoons of nutritional yeast

1 heaping tablespoon of organic miso paste.

A dash of Sea Salt for adding trace minerals & black pepper for taste.

Instructions

In a medium sized pan, sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until they are soft and fragrant.

Pour cashews and the water they are soaking into your blender or food processor. Blend until creamy. This is how you create cashew cream. I like to set some of this aside to top my soup with.

Add tomato sauce, cauliflower, cashew cream and fresh basil or dried basil. Cover and allow to simmer on low for 20 minutes.

Just before serving add miso paste and nutritional yeast. Blend with an emersion blender or use your food processor or blender to combine everything.

Top with cashew cream, chives and fresh basil.