Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died during a water rescue on the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.

Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died during a water rescue on the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.

Police: Woman involved in water rescue will be charged in officer's death

A woman will be facing criminal charges after an alleged suicide attempt resulted in the death of a Metro police officer.

Juli Glisson, 40, is going to be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Investigators say Glisson was "legally drunk" when she was behind the wheel of the car.

Glisson was taken to the hospital after being found on the riverbank after escaping from her car and swimming to safety.

Police said a warrant has been issued for her arrest and she will be taken into custody when she is discharged from the hospital.

Glisson had her car parked on the edge of the Cumberland River at Peeler Park when officers responded after receiving a call about Glisson making suicidal threats.

Officer Eric Mumaw and other officers were trying to talk Glisson down when her car unexpectedly went into the water.

Mumaw slipped into the water, and despite his colleagues' attempts to rescue him, was found dead hours later.

The aggravated part of this charge, which makes it a class A felony, comes from her previous DUI convictions.

Glisson pleaded guilty to two separate DUIs in March and April of last year. At the time of the incident, she was out on probation.

Channel 4 has learned Glisson was committed to the hospital for making suicidal threats on Wednesday and was released just hours before she tried to kill herself in the river.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.