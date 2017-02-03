Search ongoing for 2 pharmacy burglars in Springfield - WSMV Channel 4

Search ongoing for 2 pharmacy burglars in Springfield

(Source: Smokey Barn News) (Source: Smokey Barn News)
SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

Springfield police are looking for two burglars who broke into a Walgreens and stole pills in under a minute.

Smokey Barn News posted surveillance video of the burglary, which happened at 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the store on Highway 76.

The crooks pried open the gate to the pharmacy and smashed their way into a locked drug cabinet. They were able to get several drugs, including Ativan and morphine.

Officers believe the same two men broke into a Walgreens in White House but were not able to get inside the pharmacy.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Springfield police at 615-384-8422 or Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799.

