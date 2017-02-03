Nashville community paying tribute to fallen police officer

Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died during a water rescue on the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.

The overnight shift took the night off to grieve after the death of their colleague Officer Eric Mumaw.

A memorial has been set up outside the Madison Police Precinct.

Mumaw's squad car is parked out front and is covered in flowers, balloons and candles.

"I had some flowers at home, and I was going to take them to my daddy's grave, and I thought no, they're going here," said Madison resident Kathy Beech. "They were red, white and blue, and I just think these officers deserve it. They're awesome."

Mumaw was an 18-year veteran of the police department and had been honored several times for his heroism.

The Madison-Rivergate Chamber of Commerce is selling signs that say, "We support those risking their lives to protect others,” in his honor. Proceeds go directly to Mumaw's family.

Community members have planned a vigil in his honor at 7 p.m. Friday at Peeler Park.

Funeral services for Mumaw will be Monday at noon at the Cornerstone Church in Madison.

His visitation will be held at the same location starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Mumaw's body will be escorted by officers from Spring Hill Funeral home to Cornerstone Church on Monday at 7 a.m. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, the escort will travel from the funeral home on Gallatin Pike to Due West Avenue, to South Graycoft Avenue, to Old Hickory Boulevard, and then the church.

If you would like to send condolences to Mumaw's family and colleagues, you can email OfficerMumaw@nashville.gov.

