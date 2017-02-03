Patriot Guard to escort remains of Fort Campbell soldier to airport

Shadow McClaine had been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

The body of a Fort Campbell soldier will be flown to her hometown in northern California on Friday.

The Patriot Guard will escort Shadow McClaine's remains from Clarksville to the airport.

Just days ago, her body was found near Interstate 24 in Robertson County.

McClaine vanished back in September. Her ex-husband and another Fort Campbell soldier are charged with her murder.

McClaine's funeral will be held next Saturday near Sacramento.

