Patriot Guard to escort remains of Fort Campbell soldier - WSMV Channel 4

Patriot Guard to escort remains of Fort Campbell soldier to airport

Posted: Updated:
Shadow McClaine had been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV) Shadow McClaine had been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) -

The body of a Fort Campbell soldier will be flown to her hometown in northern California on Friday.

The Patriot Guard will escort Shadow McClaine's remains from Clarksville to the airport.

Just days ago, her body was found near Interstate 24 in Robertson County.

McClaine vanished back in September. Her ex-husband and another Fort Campbell soldier are charged with her murder.

McClaine's funeral will be held next Saturday near Sacramento.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.