Former Rutherford sheriff's major pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former sheriff's major in Rutherford County has pleaded guilty to lying in connection with his application for U.S. citizenship.

The U.S. attorney's office in Nashville said 47-year-old Terry McBurney pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to unlawful procurement of naturalization, making false statements under oath and wire fraud.

The prosecutor's office said in a news release that McBurney indicated on documents he submitted for employment with the sheriff's office that he was a U.S. citizen. McBurney admitted during the plea hearing he was not a U.S. citizen.

The indictment said McBurney was born in Ireland.

Rutherford County required employees holding the position of captain or major to be a U.S. citizen.

The release said McBurney also admitted making false statements in order to procure citizenship in 2015. Sentencing will be May 12.

