Potts scores 22, leads Middle Tennessee over UTSA 69-59

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Giddy Potts scored 22 points, JaCorey Williams added 17 with 11 rebounds, and Middle Tennessee is off to its best Conference USA start with a 69-59 victory over Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night.

The Blue Raiders (20-3, 10-0) have won 10 straight, and entered the game with a two-game lead over UAB atop the conference standings. UTSA (9-13, 4-5) has lost four straight.

Potts was 6 of 11 from the floor with four 3-pointers and Williams was 7-of-13. Reggie Upshaw had 11 points and Antwain Johnson chipped in 10 for Middle Tennessee, which shot 25 of 54 (46 percent) from the field.

Jeff Beverly scored 21 points to lead UTSA (9-13, 4-5). Giovanni De Nicolao added 12 points.

Middle Tennessee had a two-point halftime advantage and used a 17-0 run to take a 40-29 lead with 13 minutes to play. Johnson made two 3-pointers and scored eight points during the run.

