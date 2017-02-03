1 killed, 3 injured in fiery head-on collision in Madison - WSMV Channel 4

1 killed, 3 injured in fiery head-on collision in Madison

The Impala caught fire, killing the driver inside. (WSMV) The Impala caught fire, killing the driver inside. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person is dead and three others were hurt in a fiery head-on crash in Madison on Thursday night.

The wreck happened on Neelys Bend Road near Idlewild Drive just after 11 p.m.

Police said a Chevy Impala was speeding when it went into a curve and crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a Volkswagen Routan minivan.

The Impala caught fire, killing the driver. Police said the driver was "burned beyond recognition." He was later identified as 51-year-old Calvin Fenn Jr.

The driver of the minivan, 38-year-old Tamika Williams, and her two adult passengers were taken to Skyline Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they will be doing toxicology testing to determine if the driver of the Impala was impaired.

