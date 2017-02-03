2 Fort Campbell soldiers shot, killed in Oak Grove; Suspected gunman in custody

A man is in custody after two Fort Campbell soldiers were shot and killed just miles away from base.

The shooting happened on Arkansas Avenue in Oak Grove just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they believe the female victim, 32-year-old Pricilla East, was involved in a domestic dispute with the accused shooter, 35-year-old Jeremy Demar. East is Demar's estranged wife.

According to Kentucky State Police, East was with 28-year-old Christopher Hoch and her 16-year-old son when Demar allegedly kicked in the door and started shooting.

Police said Demar shot and killed East and Hoch, who were both soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell.

He did not shoot the teenager, who fought him until he ran off. The teenager has been taken to Tennova Healthcare Hospital for minor injuries.

Demar left the scene with his 2-year-old son. He was arrested without incident by the Clarksville Police Department at his apartment on Union Hall Road just after 9:30 p.m. The child was not injured.

Autopsies will be performed on the victims at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville.

Neighbors are in shock about the loss of the two soldiers.

"I just couldn't believe it. I was telling my husband, it hit way too close to home. That's our backyard, pretty much," said neighbor Jessica Montoya.

Demar was booked into the Montgomery County Jail at 4 a.m. and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky. He is charged with murder, murder-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault and second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $250,000.

Montgomery County court records show East filed an order of protection against Demar in August 2016, but it was dismissed in October 2016. Oak Grove Police told Channel 4 there had been no calls to the Arkansas Avenue address in 2017 before the shooting.

Kentucky State Police, the Oak Grove Police Department, Oak Grove Fire/EMS and the Clarksville Police Department are all helping with the investigation.

