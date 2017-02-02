De-escalation training held for law enforcement, health workers, others

Police, nurses, university workers and more took part in the four-day training course. (WSMV)

Police, nurses, university workers and others took part in a four-day class this week to calm situations before they turn violent.

The class, held at the Public Safety Center Building in Franklin, discussed how posturing, distance and demeanor play factors in resolving a conflict before it happens.

"I did my first instructor class in 1980," said Gary Kluegiewicz, referring to the hundreds of times he's conducted this training.

Working with Vistelar, a company dealing with conflict prevention, Kluegiewicz said his passion's never been stronger. The work's never felt more important.

"Pay attention to someone tensing up," he said to the class. "I'm caring. I'm nurturing, but I'm still ready. If you come at me, I have to be able to defend myself."

"A lot of what they teach is to bridge the gap with the community before that crisis ever begins," said Williamson County Deputy Nikki Osbourne. "Instead of mannerisms or body presence to escalate the situation, they show techniques to stop or bring down the situation."

Kluegiewicz has the class act out drills of potential conflict situations.

"We have to have the right facial expressions, the right tone of voice," he said. "People call and say, 'can you teach us de-escalation?' I say, 'wouldn't you rather have non-escalation? Wouldn't you rather not start that negative dance?'"

"We serve the community, that's our main goal," Osbourne said. "Get out there. Bridge that gap. Catch them on the front end. Be face to face."

"Because we're always on video now, no matter where we are, we want to look good," Kluegiewicz said. "We want to teach everyone to deal with people with dignity and show them respect. In this current age, with all the conflict that's going on, it's needed more and more. You're not responsible for the outcome unless you cause it, but you are responsible for the process."

