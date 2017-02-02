Bus driver shortage impacting Wilson County families

A Maury County sheriff's deputy has died from his injuries after a car accident Friday morning. Jimmy Tennyson was driving on Iron Bridge Road when witnesses say he lost control, overcorrected and ended up about 35 feet off the road down an embankment hitting a tree.More >>
A Maury County sheriff's deputy has died from his injuries after a car accident Friday morning. Jimmy Tennyson was driving on Iron Bridge Road when witnesses say he lost control, overcorrected and ended up about 35 feet off the road down an embankment hitting a tree.More >>
Metro Public Health Department along with volunteers went door-to-door this Saturday morning offering free backyard inspections to identify and reduce standing water areas.More >>
Metro Public Health Department along with volunteers went door-to-door this Saturday morning offering free backyard inspections to identify and reduce standing water areas.More >>
Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning.More >>
Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning.More >>
Showers will play a big role in our forecast on Saturday.More >>
Showers will play a big role in our forecast on Saturday.More >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
Major changes are coming to the school district where Tad Cummins taught. The former teacher is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student for 38 days.More >>
Major changes are coming to the school district where Tad Cummins taught. The former teacher is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student for 38 days.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
The TBI is investigating after a suspect shot and killed himself while in custody.More >>
The TBI is investigating after a suspect shot and killed himself while in custody.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
The TBI is investigating after a suspect shot and killed himself while in custody.More >>
The TBI is investigating after a suspect shot and killed himself while in custody.More >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
Jaquarius Locke has faced more adversity in the past eight months than many people will face in a lifetime.More >>
Jaquarius Locke has faced more adversity in the past eight months than many people will face in a lifetime.More >>
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >>
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >>
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >>
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >>