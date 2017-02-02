Man reportedly shot in south Nashville

Police said the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating a reported shooting in south Nashville.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Paragon Mills Road.

The male victim was transported to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center by private vehicle, where he may have then been transported to another hospital.

The victim’s name, age and condition are unknown at this time.

Police are trying to find witnesses at the scene.

