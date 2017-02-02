Driver charged after allegedly passing out behind wheel - WSMV Channel 4

Driver charged after allegedly passing out behind wheel

Gary Love (Source: Mt. Juliet PD) Gary Love (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Mt. Juliet police said a man who went unconscious while driving had drugs in his system.

Officers had to use their patrol SUVs to stop the uncontrolled vehicle after Gary Love allegedly went unconscious behind the wheel last month. He struck another vehicle before his vehicle was stopped and stabilized by police.

Police said it was recently determined that opiates and methamphetamine were present in Love’s system at the time of the incident.

Love, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with DUI, second offense, and driving on a revoked license.

