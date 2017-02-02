2 bald eagles euthanized after being found shot in East TN

Dr. Patrick Sullivan and veterinary student Timothy Pearson examine the eagle at the UT Veterinary Medical Center. (Source: TWRA)

Two bald eagles had to be euthanized after being found shot in East Tennessee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The first injured eagle was found Monday in Meigs County. The TWRA responded to the call and found the eagle alive, but injured.

The female eagle was transported to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center, where it was determined the eagle had been shot with shotgun pellets about a week before being found.

Veterinarians said the injuries were incurable and the animal was euthanized.

The second eagle was found alive but in poor condition on Wednesday in Rhea County.

The eagle was also transported to the UT Veterinary Medical Center, where veterinarians discovered entry and exit wounds believed to be caused by a gunshot.

The second eagle was also unable to be cured and had to be euthanized.

There are currently 200 active bald eagle nests in Tennessee, according to the TWRA.

Wildlife officials said eagles are biparental, meaning it takes both parents to raise young. Losing one eagle likely means the failure of a nest.

“We are especially angered by these actions because it is nesting season. This is our national symbol and it’s an atrocity to see them senselessly shot,” said Wildlife Sergeant Chris Combs in a release.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call the TWRA at 615-736-5532.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.