Authorities searching for missing Perry County woman

Angie Dickerson was last seen in Parsons, TN. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Angie Dickerson was last seen on Tuesday. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Perry County are searching for a woman reported missing earlier this week.

Angie Dickerson of Linden, TN, was last seen Tuesday, according to the Perry County Sheriff’ Office. She was last seen in Parsons, TN.

Dickerson is about 5’5” tall, weighs 180 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She has several tattoos, including a sun on her back, the letter “A” on her wrist, the name “John” behind her ear, the word “Outlaw” on her neck, “Charles Angels” on her ankle and a heart with wings.

Dickerson is reportedly driving a 2012 black Mitsubishi Eclipse with a sticker that reads “Angie” in the back window and a dent in the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information on Dickerson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 931-589-8803.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.