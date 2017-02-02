Tennessee list of possible voter fraud includes 1 conviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee election officials, who said up to 42 voter fraud cases could've happened in last year's elections, can identify only one resulting in conviction: someone who tried to register the year before the vote.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett's list includes 13 cases closed without conviction and 28 without information amid ongoing investigations.

It says in Fayette County, someone pleaded guilty last year to illegal voter registration in 2015.

Cases closed without conviction involve two address-related questions; a felon voting without restoration paperwork; a non-citizen voting; three double-voters; a constable who resigned after address questions; and two felons who falsified applications.

Responding to a media request, Hargett's office surveyed county officials for the tally in December.

The League of Women Voters of Tennessee contends many instances resulted from voter misinformation or confusion.

