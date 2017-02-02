Tributes pour in online for fallen Metro officer - WSMV Channel 4

Tributes pour in online for fallen Metro officer

Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Tributes and condolences have poured in on social media for fallen Metro Officer Eric Mumaw.

Mumaw, an 18-year veteran of the department, leaves behind his longtime girlfriend and her daughter.

Mumaw died while attempting to save a woman who was threatening to driver her car into the Cumberland River.

The online tributes come from law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee.

