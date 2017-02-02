Tributes pour in online for fallen Metro officer

Tributes and condolences have poured in on social media for fallen Metro Officer Eric Mumaw.

Mumaw, an 18-year veteran of the department, leaves behind his longtime girlfriend and her daughter.

Mumaw died while attempting to save a woman who was threatening to driver her car into the Cumberland River.

The online tributes come from law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee.

Tragic news in Nashville today. Prayers to the family, friends of @MNPDNashville Officer Eric Mumaw. The 18-yr veteran officer made TN safer — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) February 2, 2017

Extending our deepest condolences to Officer Eric Mumaw's family, friends, and colleagues at @MNPDNashville. We're standing with you. https://t.co/nmaLfHesHi — TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2017

Our hearts are heavy today and thoughts and prayers are with Metro Police. https://t.co/31z7pzUnsk — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 2, 2017

Our Metro Courthouse, KV Bridge, and other buildings will be lit in blue this evening to honor Officer Mumaw. — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 2, 2017

I've directed our Metro buildings to fly flags at half-staff to honor the life and service of @MNPDNashville Officer Eric Mumaw. — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 2, 2017

From a Neelys Bend Rd resident who lives near the Cumberland River. pic.twitter.com/BBDTrd2O72 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

Officer Eric Mumaw, 3rd from the left, received the MNPD's Lifesaving Award on April 27, 2011. pic.twitter.com/i6OLLKjJNE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw. @MNPDNashville we are here for you. https://t.co/hWH6RF5bBI — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) February 2, 2017

Mourning bands are in place to honor @MNPDNashville Ofc. Eric Mumaw. Our most sincere condolences to our MNPD family and to the Mumaw family pic.twitter.com/NIYBeOefIW — Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) February 2, 2017

My deepest sympathies go out to @MNPDNashville & the Mumaw family. Words cannot express how deeply saddened all of us are at @NashSheriff — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) February 2, 2017

Speechless at the bravery shown by these heroic police officers. Prayers to the Nashville Police Department this very difficult morning. https://t.co/Ge8u5AXwCk — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Metropolitan Police Department in Nashville today. https://t.co/zYshja8TOC — Clarksville Police (@clarksvillepd) February 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Eric Mumaw's family and friends, as well as the Metro Nashville Police... https://t.co/5ZnH6XfpXW — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) February 2, 2017

A hero put his life aside to save another today. Our condolences go to @MNPDNashville & his family. We salute Ofc. Mumaw for his service. pic.twitter.com/cudbjgnL8o — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 2, 2017

The Nashville area is a safer place because of him and his 18-years of protecting the community. Thank you, Ofc. Mumaw, for your service. https://t.co/IEtWP4bdnD — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) February 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @MNPDNashville and the family of Eric Mumaw. Thank you for your service to our community, Officer. — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 2, 2017

Our bridge, lit blue for Officer Mumaw. pic.twitter.com/MzLlzraCL1 — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 3, 2017

Our Historic Metro Courthouse is lit this evening as well. pic.twitter.com/KCg64pZ62Z — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 3, 2017

Tonight, with a heavy heart, we light @BrdgstoneArena blue in honor of @MNPDNashville Officer Mumaw and the sacrifice he made. pic.twitter.com/jt5Ln7DVFt — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 3, 2017

