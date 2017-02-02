Woman involved in water rescue under investigation

Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died during a water rescue on the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.

The water rescue that ultimately ended with the death of a Metro police officer started because of a driver making suicidal threats.

Police said the driver, 40-year-old Juli Glisson, was eventually found alive on the banks of the Cumberland River shortly after her car was submerged.

Officer Eric Mumaw, 44, died while trying to save her.

Glisson was taken to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

"Initial report from officers at Skyline is that she shows signs of impairment. She is being detained. It is very much under criminal investigation by this police department," said Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.

Channel 4 started investigating Glisson's criminal history.

She was first arrested for DUI in 2003 but ended up pleading guilty to reckless driving.

Between 2008 and 2010, she was arrested multiple times during traffic stops, according to court records.

Glisson also pleaded guilty to vandalism in 2008 and assault in 2010.

During a crash in 2010, she allegedly fled the scene after a passenger in the other car was injured.

In 2015, Glisson was pulled over again for drunk driving. The officer said her eyes were bloodshot and she admitted to taking prescription pills. She pleaded guilty to DUI last April.

Channel 4 also learned that Glisson pleaded guilty to DUI last March in Rutherford County.

As of right now, Glisson is not facing any charges after the water rescue, but she is undergoing questioning while at the hospital.

