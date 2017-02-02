Family, friends mourning loss of Metro Officer Eric Mumaw

Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died during a water rescue on the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.

Metro Officer Eric Mumaw, an 18-year veteran of the department, died Thursday morning during a water rescue.

Mumaw, who is being praised as a hero, was beloved by his colleagues and friends.

He worked the overnight shift for the police department. It takes a very special person to actually enjoy those hours, but his friends say that's who he was.

They say Mumaw loved his job and did it well. In fact, he was the recipient of several awards during his 18 years at the department.

Friends say Mumaw always put others before himself.

Just on Sunday, he posted a montage on his Facebook page featuring several pictures of his little girl, who we are told was the light of his life.

He had just taken her and the family to Disney World for the first time not too long ago.

People across the city, and especially his brothers in blue, are simply devastated. They are now relying on one another to make it through this difficult time.

"We're a big family, and I think you'll be able to see that today during this tragedy," said Police Chief Steve Anderson.

Thomas Davis, one of Channel 4's longtime photographers, was friends with Mumaw. Over the years, the two ended up at the same calls and the same crime scenes, but on opposite sides of the tape.

“He always had a smile on his face, and even in some of the most tense situations, I could look over at him and he’d still give me a little grin to let me know that everything was going to be OK,” Davis said. “He’s one of the guys that I’ll always look towards to give me strength to come out here every night and to want to make a difference.”

Davis and Mumaw were catching up over coffee Thursday morning when he got the call.

“It’s just another call that you get, the same calls, and we kind of just said, like I always tell him, be safe. Just be safe. And he smiled at me and waved,” Davis said.

Friends and neighbors went to the Madison Precinct Thursday night to lay flowers on Officer Mumaw’s patrol car.

Kathy Beech has lived in the area for decades. She said her community is safer thanks to the work of Madison officers.

“I just want to show my appreciation by putting a few flowers out. It’s just really sad,” Beech said.

A memorial service is planned for Mumaw at Cornerstone Church in Madison on Monday at noon. Visitation will precede the service from 9 a.m. to noon.

In tribute to Officer Eric Mumaw, 44, an 18-year MNPD veteran, who gave his life this morning in service to Nashville. pic.twitter.com/4MQI9DW9MZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

Officer Eric Mumaw, 3rd from the left, received the MNPD's Lifesaving Award on April 27, 2011. pic.twitter.com/i6OLLKjJNE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

From a Neelys Bend Rd resident who lives near the Cumberland River. pic.twitter.com/BBDTrd2O72 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

