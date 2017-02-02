Gearing Up for the Game: Sriracha-Lime Popcorn from Allrecipes.com

1/2 CUP POPCORN KERNELS

1/4 CUP CANOLA OIL

1 LIME, ZESTED AND JUICED

1/2 TEASPOON SALT

1 TABLESPOON UNSALTED BUTTER, MELTED

1 TABLESPOON SIRACHA SAUCE

Combine popcorn kernels and oil in a deep pot over high heat and place a cover on the pot. Cook the popcorn, frequently shaking the pot to move the kernels, until the sound of kernels popping slows to nearly a stop, about 7 minutes. Carefully pour popcorn into a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle lime zest and salt over the popcorn.

Whisk lime juice, melted butter, and sriracha sauce together in a bowl; drizzle over popcorn and toss to coat.

<http://allrecipes.com/recipe/237447/sriracha-lime-popcorn/