Gearing Up for the Game: Sriracha-Lime Popcorn from Allrecipes.com
1/2 CUP POPCORN KERNELS
1/4 CUP CANOLA OIL
1 LIME, ZESTED AND JUICED
1/2 TEASPOON SALT
1 TABLESPOON UNSALTED BUTTER, MELTED
1 TABLESPOON SIRACHA SAUCE
Combine popcorn kernels and oil in a deep pot over high heat and place a cover on the pot. Cook the popcorn, frequently shaking the pot to move the kernels, until the sound of kernels popping slows to nearly a stop, about 7 minutes. Carefully pour popcorn into a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle lime zest and salt over the popcorn.
Whisk lime juice, melted butter, and sriracha sauce together in a bowl; drizzle over popcorn and toss to coat.
<http://allrecipes.com/recipe/237447/sriracha-lime-popcorn/