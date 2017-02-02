Loveless Cafe's Red Velvet Waffles
1 BAG LOVELESS CAFE BELGIAN WAFFLE & PANCAKE MIX
5 TABLESPOONS COCOA POWDER
1/8 TEASPOON CINNAMON
3 TABLESPOONS RED FOOD COLORING
1 2/3 CUPS WATER
1/4 CUP BUTTERMILK
2 1/2 TEASPOONS VANILLA EXTRACT
LOVELESS CAFE MAPLE SYRUP
In a large mixing bowl, sift cocoa powder and cinnamon into mix.
in a second bowl, add water, buttermilk,food coloring and vanilla, stir together and mix into the dry ingredients.
Once combined, let mixture rest for three minutes.
For Waffles: Pour mixture into pre-heated Belgian waffle iron, close the lid and cook per waffle iron directions.
For Pancakes: Pour mixture onto your pre-heated griddle and cook to your liking (don't forget to flip!).
Serve with fresh whipped cream, Loveless Cafe Maple Syrup, butter or whatever your heart (or your sweetie's heart) desires!