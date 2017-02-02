Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Murfreesboro - WSMV Channel 4

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Murfreesboro

Posted: Updated:
The pedestrian was hit around 6 p.m. Wednesday. (WSMV) The pedestrian was hit around 6 p.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a CSX train in Murfreesboro on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the corner of South Church Street and Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

According to CSX, this was not a street-level crossing.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.