Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Murfreesboro

The pedestrian was hit around 6 p.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a CSX train in Murfreesboro on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the corner of South Church Street and Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

According to CSX, this was not a street-level crossing.

