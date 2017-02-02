Austin Peay downs Eastern Kentucky 83-81 in OT - WSMV Channel 4

Austin Peay downs Eastern Kentucky 83-81 in OT

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - John Murry scored a career-high 27 points and Kenny Jones grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds and scored eight of his 23 points in overtime to help Austin Peay beat Eastern Kentucky 83-81 on Wednesday for coach Dave Loos' 499th win.

Austin Peay's Chris Porter-Bunton hit a jumper and Jones dunked on their next possession for a 79-78 lead. Jones scored again with 35 seconds left for a three-point lead and, after EKU missed a 3-pointer, Jared Savage made two free throws with 14 seconds to go for an 82-78 lead. EKU missed its fourth straight 3 and Savage added another free throw before the Colonels finally made a 3 at the buzzer.

Zach Glotta scored 12 points and Porter-Bunt and Savage had 10 apiece for the Governors (8-16, 4-6 Ohio Valley), who ended a two-game skid.

Austin Peay led 36-31 at halftime and Glotta's 3-pointer tied it at 71 at the end of regulation.

Asante Gist scored 24 with six 3-pointers and Nick Mayo added 19 with seven assists for Eastern Kentucky (10-15, 3-7), which saw its two-game win streak end.

