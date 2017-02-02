Overton, Bedford schools closed Friday due to illness - WSMV Channel 4

Overton, Bedford schools closed Friday due to illness

Posted: Updated:
LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) -

Schools in Overton and Bedford counties will be closed Friday due to illness.

Overton County Schools were also closed Thursday.

So far, there are no details on how many children are sick.

Students are reportedly suffering from a combination of a stomach virus and the flu.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.