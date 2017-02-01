Friend: Leigh Terry threatened to expose affair with attorney before suicide

Major changes are coming to the school district where Tad Cummins taught. The former teacher is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student for 38 days.More >>
Major changes are coming to the school district where Tad Cummins taught. The former teacher is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student for 38 days.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
The TBI is investigating after a suspect shot and killed himself while in custody.More >>
The TBI is investigating after a suspect shot and killed himself while in custody.More >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
Jennifer King says her daughter has been involved with The Department of Children's Services for about four years now.More >>
Jennifer King says her daughter has been involved with The Department of Children's Services for about four years now.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >>
Jaquarius Locke has faced more adversity in the past eight months than many people will face in a lifetime.More >>
Jaquarius Locke has faced more adversity in the past eight months than many people will face in a lifetime.More >>
Salsa, tango and the western swing are just some of the dance moves happening in Nashville this weekend.More >>
Salsa, tango and the western swing are just some of the dance moves happening in Nashville this weekend.More >>
A resolution calling for the body of President James K. Polk to be exhumed from the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol won't be taken up in the state House this session.More >>
A resolution calling for the body of President James K. Polk to be exhumed from the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol won't be taken up in the state House this session.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
According to the Maury County Fire Department, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Iron Bridge Road near Loftin Road in Columbia.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
A Middle Tennessee teen will be heading to prom this weekend with a black eye. Her mother said she was knocked out by an opposing player at a basketball game and no one is being punished.More >>
Jaquarius Locke has faced more adversity in the past eight months than many people will face in a lifetime.More >>
Jaquarius Locke has faced more adversity in the past eight months than many people will face in a lifetime.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Briley Parkway near Elm Hill Pike on Friday afternoon, according to Metro police.More >>
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >>
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >>
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >>
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >>
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >>
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >>
Jennifer King says her daughter has been involved with The Department of Children's Services for about four years now.More >>
Jennifer King says her daughter has been involved with The Department of Children's Services for about four years now.More >>