Third teen charged in deadly Madison shooting

Jevon Wilson (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jevon Wilson (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police have charged a third teen in connection to a deadly shooting in Madison on Saturday.

Jevon Wilson, 16, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in the murder of Javonte Robinson.

Police said Robinson, 18, died at the scene on North Dupont Avenue. A second victim, Roy Hunter, was transported to the hospital. Police said Wednesday night he is continuing to improve.

Terrence Rainey and Byron Berkley, both 16, were arrested earlier this week and also charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in the deadly shooting.

