Community group worried new jail will house too many inmates

Some Davidson County residents are concerned a new jail being built in downtown Nashville means more room for criminals and an extra strain on taxpayers’ wallets.

A community activist group says it’s likely, but Channel 4 took their questions and concerns to Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

"I have continuously said we are trying to put us out of a job. We really want to reduce the beds year after year," Hall said.

Hall said he has been waiting years for a new facility. He said the old jail with 1,300 beds was outdated, run down and unsafe.

"Why are we making a jail facility on old assumptions versus what the new projection suggests?" asked Walter Searcy, chair of the Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) Criminal Justice Task Force.

NOAH just sent the sheriff and Mayor Megan Barry a letter addressing their concerns about how many beds the new facility will have.

"Let’s not build it for 1,000 and find 400 other persons that don't need to be found to fill it," Searcy said.

In the letter, Searcy said 1,000 beds is too much when a national consensus has emerged to cut the jail population by half.

"The letter is not accurate. The number is around 700-plus, maybe a few more than 700 beds," Hall said.

In addition, 64 beds are planned to be used for the mentally ill with misdemeanor charges.

"We may be the only place in the country to use jail money to build a treatment center," Hall said.

The sheriff said the treatment center will actually save taxpayer money.

"It costs half as much to build a treatment wing than anything else in the jail," Hall said.

It is also something Hall is hopeful will reduce repeat offenders because they will be getting help instead of sitting behind bars.

The mayor's office said the design is not set in stone, but they are confident the jail population will decrease.

Construction on the jail and treatment facility should be finished in about two years.

