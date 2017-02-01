Lawmaker proposes putting 'alien' designation on licenses for non-citizens

State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, says he wants to help prevent terrorism on U.S. soil. He thinks adding one word to Tennessee licenses could help.

Ragan is proposing a new bill that would require all temporary licenses for people who are not citizens to have the word “alien” or “non U.S. citizen” on their state-issued I.D.

“The idea is to identify people who fall in that category,” Ragan said.

He said it could deter another 9/11 style attack.

“Those 19 hijackers were here on expired VISAs” Ragan said. “So the bill specifies that if it’s a VISA holder, the expiration of the license, besides saying non-citizen, the expiration date of the license has to coincide with the expiration on the VISA. The idea is to add another layer of protection for our citizens.”

Proponents argue the potential measure won’t have any impact on preventing terrorism and will hurt economic growth in Nashville.

“We’re doing a great job of attracting big businesses here to Nashville that provide lots of jobs,” said House Democratic Caucus chair Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville. “Every time we do something crazy like this and say to some Nissan executive you have to change your driver’s license, it costs us jobs, it costs us money.”

Stewart said security experts will find no benefit to the change, considering Tennessee already has a separate license for non-citizens and residents on VISA.

Leaders at the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) called the measure discriminatory.

Joseph Kwon, policy coordinator for TIRRC, compared the suggested label to having a scarlet letter on the license.

“It would just be a waste of taxpayer money and discouraging foreign investors just to be discriminatory,” Kwon said of the bill.

Permanent Tennessee licenses don’t have that note.

While some immigrant activists feel the change would place an undue stigma on immigrants, Ragan disagrees.

“I would refer them to Teddy Roosevelt’s quote about becoming a part of our country, and he specifically said that if you’re going to be in America you need to assimilate and you need to speak English,” Ragan said. “The word alien in the English language means stranger, and if they choose to take umbrage at that, that’s their choice.”

