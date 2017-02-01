Longtime Gulch homeowners fear major tax increase

Nashville homeowners are anxiously awaiting their property assessments to come out in April, as many are expecting their property value to increase more than 30 percent over the 2013 assessment.

Mayor Megan Barry announced Monday she won’t increase Nashville’s property tax rate to boost revenues for the city, but depending on how much a property’s value increases from 2013 the owner’s tax bill could go up.

“That’s going to be felt more in those neighborhoods that are growing and changing, not ones that are established,” Barry said.

Longtime residents of neighborhoods near the Gulch tell Channel 4 they’re preparing for a much higher property tax bill this year.

“In the last year or so I’ve seen the development grow by leaps and bounds,” Tomekia Hudson said. “I was in awe of how the neighborhood changed so fast.”

Hudson purchased her one story home on Archer Street 10 years ago. Across from her home, more than a dozen three and four story “skinny houses” have been built in the past two years.

Hudson knows her property value has skyrocketed since 2013, and said she’s nervous that she won’t be able to afford her property tax anymore.

“These are the things they do to force you to move out of your neighborhood,” Hudson said. “Raising your taxes to the point where you can’t afford them, things of that nature.”

