Music historian begins work to move Col. Tom Parker House interior

For months, preservationists have feared losing a home that once belonged to Elvis Presley's manager. It even housed The King's fan club.

Some developers were hoping to replace the building with a car wash. One man believes he can save at least part of the house.

"I told everybody that we're archaeologists, but actually, we're anthropologists," said music historian Brian Oxley, walking into a large metal crate containing stacks of boards. "I prefer the study of man. My real intrigue is the person."

Oxley said he's having his crew take apart the interior of a house piece by numbered piece.

"Anything that has this paneling will be dismantled," he said. "The rooms have been measured, and we can reconfigure every single room. All the windows, we're going to take."

Oxley said he's purchased the rights to the interior structure of the Colonel Tom Parker House. Parker was the former manager of The Memphis Flash himself, Elvis Presley.

"The Ed Sullivan Show, when he did the deal that really launched Elvis's career, that happened right here," Oxley said.

Oxley said he doesn't really know much about Elvis.

"He seems like a real likable guy," he said, continuing a tour of the house.

Oxley said he became interested in the Gallatin Pike property after hearing a developer's proposal to tear it down and build a car wash in its place.

"You have that long table where you sorted the fan mail," said Oxley, gesturing to a small building behind the main house.

Oxley said he wants to reassemble the original parts of the house's interior at a former home of Johnny Cash he owns in Bon Aqua.

"This is a period bar that Elvis used," said Oxley, now standing by a bar with red and white striped poles. "Isn't this cool?"

With a two and a half week work schedule planned, Oxley said he's digging through clues in his effort to better know The King.

"Eventually, this thing's going to hit the ground, right?" Oxley said. "My thing is, what can I do? This is what I can do, which is better than the option of it all being destroyed."

Tim Walker of the Metro Historical Commission told Channel 4 they were only made aware of the work being done at the house Wednesday. Walker went on to say a demolition permit for the exterior of the house has still not been pulled. He said they'll place a 90-day stay on demolition whenever that happens.

