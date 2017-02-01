People gather across state to protest Trump's immigration actions

People banded together across Tennessee on Wednesday night to send a message to Washington D.C.

Hundreds of people are expected at rallies in Nashville and Murfreesboro. The theme is no ban, no wall, no mass deportations.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) has organized the effort in 10 Tennessee cities.

Organizers say executive orders by President Donald Trump threaten immigration and immigrant life in the U.S.

“Within four or five days, so many cities and all their citizens have said, hey we want to be a part of this movement,” said Pratik Dash with TIRRC. “And I think that’s the first step to change is bringing all these people together, letting them have a platform so that they can take a stand and have their voice heard and have this message sent out.”

In Murfreesboro, a group of people who support President Trump said they were attending Wednesday night’s rally to protest the protesters. They said they agree with his actions and want to show support for the president.

More than 2,000 people expected to attend "We all belong" immigration vigil and rally at Coleman Park happening now. Live report at 6 & 6:30 pic.twitter.com/mmkDPvm3P2 — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) February 1, 2017

Demonstrators gather on M'boro square, disagreeing w/Pres. Trump's exec orders. There's a counter protest too w/ Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/e5x92CzZMs — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) February 1, 2017

