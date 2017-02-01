Lawmaker proposes alternative to Haslam's gas tax plan

Lawmakers have answered Gov. Bill Haslam’s challenge to come up with an alternative solution to a backlog of road projects.

Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, said Wednesday afternoon he’s not fighting the governor over his plan, just offering another idea.

Hawk’s plan calls for the use of general funds gained through the 2002 bump from 6 to 7 percent in sales tax.

The new proposal won’t raise or lower taxes, but instead is designed to work with the governor’s tax cut plans.

“In order to stay as budget neutral as I possibly can, I’m looking at the $217 million in tax cuts that the governor has proposed already in the budget to make it as close to budget neutral as I can,” Hawk said.

According to Hawk, that plan would allocate $291 million a year. Two-thirds of that would stay with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for ongoing projects.

