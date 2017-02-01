Nashville artist's legacy lives on Jefferson Street

Pioneering artist Greg Ridley died in 2004, but his influence in art lives on up and down Jefferson Street.

Ridley’s artwork is the driving force behind a surge of art galleries and interest in art in north Nashville.

The fact that an art hub exists on Jefferson Street is likely news to many.

“Yeah, really an area that locals know about, but not really exposed to the city,” said Omari Booker, a Nashville artist.

The same goes for Ridley, a Pearl High School graduate and prolific creator of what is now high-priced art.

“Definitely one of the most important black artists to ever come into Nashville and one of the most important artists period,” Booker said.

Ridley’s French-style, copper-hammered decorations of the Civil War are his signature work. Ninety panels line the walls inside the Nashville Public Library.

Race is not a consideration. The faces are gold, never black or white.

Booker curated the new exhibit at Woodcuts Gallery and Framing. He studied Ridley’s work and admired his nonstop work ethic.

“He did everything,” Booker said. “If I was Greg Ridley, he’d be sketching during the interview, and after that, he’d give you the sketch and say, ‘Great to meet you.’ That’s who he was.”

Ridley gave away more than he ever sold. The paintings often served as teaching tools for young artists.

Twelve years after his death, he’s still on Jefferson Street.

“That’s the amazing thing about art, you never die. His story is going to keep getting told. People are going to keep living with a piece of him. It all outlives him and it’s going to outlive us,” Booker said.

An art crawl is held on Jefferson Street the fourth Saturday of every month. It consists of six different stops where visitors can see and buy art.

