Senator stands by tweet that Capitol protesters were paid

Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, said in a tweet Monday that several protesters admitted to being paid. (Source: Twitter.com/PaulBaileyforTN)

State Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, is standing by his tweet alleging protesters were paid to be at the State of the State address on Monday night.

Bailey maintains he has a "source" who can back it up.

In a tweet Monday, Bailey wrote: "Despite what the media may report several of the protesters admitted that they had been paid to be at the TN Capitol."

Despite what the media may report several of the protesters admitted that they had been paid to be at the TN Capitol. — Sen. Paul Bailey (@PaulBaileyforTN) January 31, 2017

Channel 4 went to his office on Wednesday and asked him to explain.

“At this time, I cannot reveal that source because of security reasons,” Bailey said.

Bailey also questioned if all the protesters were from Tennessee.

“There have been a lot of protests taking place throughout the nation that have been organized protests that have been known to be paid,” Bailey said. “One would assume that those that come through checkpoints, as well as seeing out-of-state cars being around the Capitol grounds, would be those being paid.”

When asked if he had physical proof of that, he responded saying, "I do not have physical proof of that."

Some lawmakers are pressing Bailey to reveal his source.

“I think it was an attempt to discredit the men and women who took time out of their busy schedule to make their voices heard, and made their presence felt at our State Capitol,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

“I know several of the organizers. I know of no one who was paid, and that's why it is so disheartening. I think (Bailey) probably or inappropriately relied on someone who provided him false information,” Clemmons added.

Bailey also maintains he was never told directly by protesters that they were paid.

“No, they had admitted to the source they were paid to be there,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he was exercising his right to free speech, and that he believes it was a responsible tweet.

