TN senator's bill would raise age requirement for bus drivers - WSMV Channel 4

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
A proposed bill would raise the age requirement for bus drivers in Tennessee.

Currently, school bus drivers can be as young as 21. A new bill was introduced this week that would change the age requirement to 25.

Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, is sponsoring the bill. His spokesperson said the conversation started after a deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga last November. The driver, Johnthony Walker, was 24.

Harris said he feels drivers are more mature and experienced when they’re 25 and older.

