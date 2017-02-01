TN senator's bill would raise age requirement for bus drivers

A proposed bill would raise the age requirement for bus drivers in Tennessee.

Currently, school bus drivers can be as young as 21. A new bill was introduced this week that would change the age requirement to 25.

Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, is sponsoring the bill. His spokesperson said the conversation started after a deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga last November. The driver, Johnthony Walker, was 24.

Harris said he feels drivers are more mature and experienced when they’re 25 and older.

