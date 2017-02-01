Attorney: Coach's 10-year show cause penalty upheld

By DAVID BRANDT

The attorney for former Southern Mississippi basketball coach Donnie Tyndall says that the NCAA has upheld a 10-year show cause penalty for orchestrating academic fraud while he worked at the school.

Don Jackson, Tyndall's attorney, wrote in a text message to The Associated Press that there were "multiple justifications for overturning this decision," but that the NCAA's ruling to uphold the penalties "is not entirely unexpected." The 10-year show cause is one of the most severe individual penalties ever levied by the NCAA.

Tyndall had a 56-17 record over two seasons with Southern Miss, including two trips to the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals. He left for Tennessee in 2014, where he was fired after one season after his involvement in the Southern Miss violations became clear.

