Gearing Up for the Game: Baked Jalapeno Poppers

BAKED JALAPENO POPPERS

From Allrecipes.com

12 JALAPENO PEPPERS, HALVED LENGTHWISE

1 (8 OZ) PACKAGE CREAM CHEESE, SOFTENED

CAJUN SEASONING, OR TO TASTE

12 SLICES JALAPENO BACON, CUT IN HALF

TOOTHPICKS

Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

Fill the jalapeno peppers with cream cheese. Sprinkle the Cajun seasoning on top, then wrap each stuffed jalapeno with a slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick. Arrange the wrapped jalapeno peppers in a single layer, face down on a broiler rack.

Broil in the preheated oven until the bacon becomes crisp, 8 to 15 minutes on each side.