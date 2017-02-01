Gearing Up for the Game: Baked Jalapeno Poppers - WSMV Channel 4

Gearing Up for the Game: Baked Jalapeno Poppers

BAKED JALAPENO POPPERS

From Allrecipes.com

12 JALAPENO PEPPERS, HALVED LENGTHWISE
1 (8 OZ) PACKAGE CREAM CHEESE, SOFTENED
CAJUN SEASONING, OR TO TASTE
12 SLICES JALAPENO BACON, CUT IN HALF
TOOTHPICKS

Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.
Fill the jalapeno peppers with cream cheese. Sprinkle the Cajun seasoning on top, then wrap each stuffed jalapeno with a slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick. Arrange the wrapped jalapeno peppers in a single layer, face down on a broiler rack.
Broil in the preheated oven until the bacon becomes crisp, 8 to 15 minutes on each side.

