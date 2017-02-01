Stout Bbq Sauce

4 qts Ketchup

2qts. Stout beer

1 cp Amino acid

1 cp Dijon mustard

1cp Worcestershire

4 qts Dates medjool, pitted

2 cp Red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp Ground ginger

2 tsp Allspice

1 Tbsp Kosher salt

Several hours before starting, soak the dates in hot water and thoroughly check for stray pits.

Blend all ingredients except ketchup and beer, and then whisk in ketchup.

Reduce bbq sauce with the stout over medium heat to desired consistency: 10 minutes for thin

sauce, 20 - 25 minutes for a thicker texture.

To use as marinade: reduce ketchup to 2 quarts and increase red wine vinegar to 1 quart.

Different spices such as whole pepper, clove, anise, and mustard seeds would also taste great.

Have fun!