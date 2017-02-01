Suspect in Holly Bobo murder case plans on making plea deal

One of the suspects in the Holly Bobo case says he will not go to trial and plans to take a plea deal instead.

In court on Wednesday, the attorney for co-defendant Jason Autry confirmed he intends to make a deal.

On Monday, Channel 4 obtained a copy of a motion that hinted at the possibility of a plea deal. The motion also suggests that Autry could tell a different version of what happened to Bobo than the state has been hearing in exchange for “very little jail time.”

Autry’s attorney went on to say that Autry’s story conflicts with the story given by co-defendant Dylan Adams. His brother, Zach Adams, is also charged and did not want to comment.

Steve Farese, the Bobo family’s attorney, addressed the possible plea deal on Wednesday.

“The family has been fully informed by the prosecution, have always been. Those matters are discussed with the prosecution and the family and a decision is made, but that’s a joint decision better answered by the prosecutor. I can tell you the family wants this matter over with. They want justice, whatever that might be, in whatever form that comes,” Farese said.

