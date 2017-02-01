Video: Deer crashes through window of fitness center

The deer was caught on video crashing through a window. (Source: Smokey Barn News)

A deer is back in the woods after a trip to a gym in Greenbrier.

Surveillance video obtained by Smokey Barn News shows the deer smashing through the front glass of Quik Fit on Highway 41.

The deer ran through the fitness center and got stuck in the women's restroom.

Eventually, wildlife officers showed up and wrangled it outside. They found a safe place and let the deer go.

Smokey Barn News talked to singer Eric Lee Beddingfield, who owns the chain of gyms.

"Hate for any inconvenience for our members, we appreciate their patience. I guess the deer were excited about our big Two-For-One special coming up in February," Beddingfield said.

